Japan, US to discuss joint rare earths development

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Wednesday (Mar 18) she would discuss joint development with the United States of deep sea rare earths off a remote Pacific island when she meets President Donald Trump this week.

Tokyo last month succeeded in retrieving sediment containing rare earths, 17 metals used in everything from electric vehicles to hard drives and missiles, from ocean depths of 6,000m on a test mission close to Minamitorishima island.

Japan and the US, as well as many other countries, are seeking to curb dependence on China for the valuable minerals.

"We discussed resources development when President Trump visited Japan in October last year, and since February, Japan and the US have begun concrete discussions on cooperating regarding development of marine mineral resources," Takaichi told parliament.

"The rare earths in waters around Minamitorishima are one of the targets of this effort ... I expect it will also be taken up in the upcoming Japan-US summit meeting," scheduled for Thursday, she added.

"We will be discussing the specifics of what such cooperation should look like."