Takaichi to be 'candid' with Trump as war hurts Japan

TOKYO: Japan is hurting from the Iran war ahead of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's visit to Washington next week. She has promised to be "candid" with the United States president.

How forthright Japan's first woman premier can afford to be in their Mar 19 meeting, and how receptive President Donald Trump will be, remains to be seen, however.

The world's number-four economy is the fifth-biggest importer of oil, 95 per cent of it from the Middle East and 70 per cent passing through the Strait of Hormuz, now effectively closed.

On top of oil rising above US$100 per barrel, Japan's hefty import bill has also risen because its currency has fallen against the dollar, as every barrel of crude - traded in the US currency - costs more yen to buy.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

On Wednesday, Japan was the first to announce a release from its strategic oil reserves, with Takaichi, 65, saying Japan was being "severely impacted".

Trump has said that defeating Iran's "evil empire" was more important than crude prices.