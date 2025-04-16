Japan tariff envoy seeks 'win-win' deal with US

TOKYO: Tokyo's envoy for US tariff talks left for Washington on Wednesday (Apr 16) saying he was confident of a "win-win" outcome while protecting Japanese national interests.

Analysts said the outcome of Ryosei Akazawa's visit could set the template for other countries' negotiations with US President Donald Trump's administration.

"I am confident that we will be able to build a relationship of trust and conduct good negotiations that will lead to a win-win relationship," Akazawa, who is economic revitalisation minister, told reporters.

Despite being the biggest investor into the United States, Japan has still been pinched by steep levies imposed by Trump on imports of cars, steel and aluminium.

Trump last week paused his "reciprocal" duty of 24 per cent on Japan, along with differing tariffs on most other nations.

Akazawa will meet Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer later on Wednesday.

Purchases of US defence hardware and natural gas from Alaska could be on the table during the negotiations, analysts said.

The minister, who studied at a US university and is close to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, said he wants to "protect our national interests" in talks with Bessent and Greer, who are "fond of Japan".