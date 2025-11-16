Logo
Ashfall warning in Japan as volcano erupts
No damage has been reported but ashfall is expected in parts of Kagoshima and the neighbouring Miyazaki prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

File photo shows the Sakurajima volcano in Kagoshima, southern island of Kyushu, Japan, a day after erupting back in 2022. (Kyodo News via AP)

16 Nov 2025 03:14PM
TOKYO: A volcano in southern Japan erupted early on Sunday (Nov 16), sending a plume of ash and smoke into the sky and prompting a warning over ashfall.

Sakurajima, one of Japan’s most active volcanoes, erupted before dawn, sending ash and smoke up to 4,400m into the sky, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

No damage has been reported, an official in Kagoshima prefecture, where the volcano is located, told AFP.

But the weather agency forecast ashfall in part of Kagoshima and neighbouring Miyazaki prefecture, as the eruption continued several times.

“In areas where a moderate amount of ashfall is expected, please take measures to protect yourself from ash, such as using umbrellas or masks, and make sure to drive slowly,” the agency said.

The agency has kept its alert level unchanged at three on a scale of five, which restricts access to the mountain.

Source: AFP/ht

