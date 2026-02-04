Japan warns of avalanches as snow deaths rise to 35

TOKYO: Japan warned of possible avalanches in the country's northern regions on Wednesday (Feb 4), as the mercury suddenly rose after two weeks of extreme snowfall that paralysed traffic and collapsed houses.

Sustained snow since late January has buried northern communities, such as Aomori, under drifts of around 2m that have left residents struggling to leave home, and forced schools and businesses to close.

But the temperature rose on Wednesday, reaching 8 degrees Celsius in Aomori, increasing the risk of chunks of heavy, wet snow dropping from rooftops, potentially causing injuries and even death, officials said.

"We ask affected residents to be careful and stay mindful of falling snow and avalanches," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki said at a press briefing.