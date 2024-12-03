Japan witnesses warmest autumn on record

TOKYO: Japan has recorded its warmest autumn since records began 126 years ago, the weather agency said, delaying the country's popular displays of seasonal foliage into December.

"This year was 1.97 degrees Celsius higher than usual ... making it the hottest autumn since 1898, when statistics began," the Japan Meteorological Agency said Monday (Dec 2) on their website.

Between September and November, the temperature was 2.4 degrees Celsius higher than usual in Tokyo, 2.9 more in the central city of Nagoya, and 1.2 warmer in northern Sapporo city.

The weather has delayed the country's autumn foliage season - when tourists flock to see leaves turn vibrant reds and yellows.