Japan wildfire evacution orders partially lifted

TOKYO: Japan partially lifted wildfire evacuation orders on Friday (Mar 7) after rain helped stop the country's worst blaze in more than half a century from spreading.

The fire had raged in the mountains around the northern city of Ofunato for over a week, killing one person and forcing more than 4,200 residents to flee their homes.

But wet weather, which began Wednesday following a record dry period, helped firefighting efforts.

"Aerial reconnaissance this morning has not confirmed any spread of fire, fire reaching buildings or white smoke," Toshifumi Onoda, from the local fire department, said Friday.

Firefighters were planning to enter forests to check that the fire was out, he said.

City official Shinichi Matsukawa told reporters that an evacuation order for nearly 1,000 residents had been lifted.

The wildfire engulfed about 2,900ha – around half the size of Manhattan – making it Japan's largest in more than 50 years.

It surpassed the 2,700ha burnt by a 1975 fire on Hokkaido island.