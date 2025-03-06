Rain checks spread of Japan wildfire

TOKYO: Rain appears to have halted the spread of Japan's worst wildfire in more than half a century, officials said on Thursday (Mar 6), as residents expressed relief the smoke was gone.

The blaze had raged around the northern city of Ofunato for more than a week, killing one person and forcing more than 4,500 residents to evacuate their homes.

"We confirmed this morning from the air that the burnt area as a whole hasn't spread," one local fire official told AFP.

Another said rain, which began falling on Wednesday following a record dry period, had helped firefighting efforts.

While the officials cautioned it was too early to say for sure the fire had stopped growing, residents were more positive.