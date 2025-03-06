Rain checks spread of Japan wildfire
TOKYO: Rain appears to have halted the spread of Japan's worst wildfire in more than half a century, officials said on Thursday (Mar 6), as residents expressed relief the smoke was gone.
The blaze had raged around the northern city of Ofunato for more than a week, killing one person and forcing more than 4,500 residents to evacuate their homes.
"We confirmed this morning from the air that the burnt area as a whole hasn't spread," one local fire official told AFP.
Another said rain, which began falling on Wednesday following a record dry period, had helped firefighting efforts.
While the officials cautioned it was too early to say for sure the fire had stopped growing, residents were more positive.
"I'm relieved to see no smoke," one elderly woman told public broadcaster NHK, while a man said he was "very happy that we had rain yesterday".
The wildfire burnt about 2,900ha - around half the size of Manhattan - making it Japan's largest in more than 50 years, surpassing the 2,700ha engulfed by a 1975 fire on Hokkaido island.
Japan endured its hottest summer on record last year as climate change pushed up temperatures worldwide.
Then in February, Ofunato received just 2.5mm of rainfall - breaking the previous record low for the month of 4.4mm in 1967 and well below the average of 41mm.
At least 78 buildings are believed to have been damaged, although details are still being assessed, according to the fire agency.
The number of wildfires in Japan has declined since a peak in the 1970s.
However, there were about 1,300 in 2023, concentrated in the period from February to April when the air dries out and winds pick up.
Greg Mullins, a former fire and rescue commissioner for the Australian state of New South Wales, told AFP this fire as well as the recent ones in Los Angeles were "highly unusual" because they took place in the cooler winter months.
"In both cases the fires were preceded by hot summers, which increased evaporation and drying of vegetation, followed by large rainfall deficits that parched the landscape," he said.
"This is a common by-product of climate change," said Mullins, a founder of the Emergency Leaders for Climate Action group.