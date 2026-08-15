Japan defence minister visits Yasukuni war shrine, PM Takaichi stays away

TOKYO: Japan's defence minister paid his respects Saturday (Aug 15) at a shrine honouring the country's war dead that has long dogged Tokyo's relations with its Asian neighbours, but Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stayed away.

Shinjiro Koizumi's visit to the Yasukuni shrine took place 81 years after Japan's surrender in World War II, an anniversary when crowds, including a small number in military-style uniform - and senior political figures - throng the site.

There had been some speculation that Takaichi, a regular visitor before becoming prime minister in October, might attend the shrine like then-premier Shinzo Abe, her mentor, had done in 2013.

That visit sparked fury in China and South Korea and even a rare rebuke from close ally the United States.

Yasukuni is dedicated to 2.5 million war dead, mostly Japanese, including convicted war criminals involved in Imperial Japan's invasion and occupation of parts of Asia in the 1930s and 1940s.

Japan's neighbours have long seen the site and the regular visits by senior politicians as symbolic of the country's failure to atone for the atrocities its forces committed.