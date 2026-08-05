Why Japan is propping up the yen with US help

The yen’s weakness has become a growing issue for Japan’s policymakers, given its role in driving up import prices and household living costs. It’s also become a worry for the US.

Japanese authorities spent almost US$74 billion in late April to support the currency following two months of steep declines. The resulting rebound was short-lived, however, and by Jul 23 the yen had slid further to its weakest against the dollar since 1986.

This prompted one of the most dramatic interventions in global currency markets in decades - a joint Japanese-US effort to bolster the yen, accompanied by a joint warning that the two nations wouldn't hesitate to move again to defend its value if required.

Why is the yen weak?

Several factors are weighing on the yen. Chief among them is the gap between Japan’s ultra-low interest rates and those in the US and other major economies, which has encouraged investors to borrow cheaply in yen and invest in higher-yielding assets overseas.

The resulting capital outflows have put persistent pressure on the Japanese currency. While the Bank of Japan (BOJ) raised its benchmark interest rate in June to the highest in 31 years, the rate remains low by international standards.

Adding to the headwinds are investor concerns about Japan’s fiscal outlook. The country’s heavy debt burden - which exceeds 200 per cent of gross domestic product, the highest among major economies - and persistent budget deficits have raised concerns that Japan’s government is spending beyond its means. That can erode confidence in Japanese assets and the yen.

The US-Israel war with Iran has also added pressure on the yen. Japan imports almost all of its energy, with the majority of its oil imports coming from the Middle East, making it highly exposed to disruptions in the region. Higher oil prices mean Japan must pay more for energy imports - in dollars - boosting demand for foreign currency at the expense of the yen.

Mounting global inflation stemming from the Middle East conflict has also shifted expectations around the trajectory of US interest rates, from cuts to hikes, making dollar-denominated assets even more attractive, further undermining the local currency.