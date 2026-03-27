Japan’s yuru-chara mascots: Big business behind the cute faces

TOKYO: From cute and cuddly to wacky and weird, Japan’s mascots – known as yuru-chara – are everywhere.

The country has thousands of yuru-chara, each representing a region, promoting an event, or championing a cause.

They are also part of a multi-billion-dollar industry that has helped build business empires and put lesser-known Japanese locales on the map.

Their popularity has even spawned a nationwide contest – the Yuru-Chara Grand Prix – which began in 2011 after the devastating Tohoku earthquake and tsunami that year.

The event was aimed at helping to revitalise local communities and businesses, while lifting public morale during recovery.