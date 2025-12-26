Japan's Cabinet approves record defence budget that aims to deter China

TOKYO: Japan's Cabinet on Friday (Dec 26) approved a record defence budget plan exceeding ¥9 trillion (US$58 billion) for the coming year, aiming to fortify its strike-back capability and coastal defence with cruise missiles and unmanned arsenals as tensions rise in the region.

The draft budget for fiscal 2026 beginning April is up 9.4 per cent from 2025 and marks the fourth year of Japan's ongoing five-year programme to double annual arms spending to 2 per cent of gross domestic product.

The increase comes as Japan faces elevated tension from China. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in November that her country's military could get involved if China were to take action against Taiwan, the self-governing island that Beijing says must come under its rule.

Takaichi’s government, under United States pressure for a military increase, pledged to achieve the 2 per cent target by March, two years earlier than planned. Japan also plans to revise its ongoing security and defence policy by December 2026 to further strengthen its military.

MISSILES AND DRONES WILL ADD TO SOUTHWESTERN ISLAND DEFENCE

The new budget plan allocates more than ¥970 billion to bolster Japan's "standoff" missile capability. It includes a ¥177 billion purchase of domestically developed and upgraded Type-12 surface-to-ship missiles with a range of about 1,000km.

The first batch of the Type-12 missiles will be deployed in Japan's southwestern Kumamoto prefecture by March, a year earlier than planned, as Japan accelerates its missile build-up in the region.

The current security strategy names China as the country's biggest strategic challenge and calls for more offensive roles for Japan’s Self-Defense Force under its security alliance with the US

In part due to Japan's ageing and declining population and its struggles with an understaffed military, the government believes unmanned weapons are essential.

To defend the coasts, Japan will spend ¥100 billion to deploy "massive" unmanned air, sea-surface and underwater drones for surveillance and defence under a system called SHIELD planned for March 2028, defence ministry officials said.

For speedier deployment, Japan initially plans to rely mainly on imports, possibly from Turkey or Israel.