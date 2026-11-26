KASHIWA, Japan: Until a few years ago, Susumu Goto’s house in Kashiwa, northeast of Tokyo, looked out on a grassy field where neighbours played baseball and soccer.

Today, a couple of 31m-tall data centres owned by Hong Kong-based asset manager PAG loom in front of it. At least once a month, tests of backup generators send black fumes into the sky, and the smell of burning fuel hangs in the air.

“Every morning when I step outside, my whole view is swallowed up by the buildings," said the retired auto mechanic. “It feels oppressive. Seeing that day after day takes a real mental toll.” Each building is the size of a large warehouse but as tall as a 10-storey apartment block.

Loose regulation and political stability have made Japan a magnet for data centre investment even as other countries have put administrative brakes on the industry. But about 60 per cent of data centres are in and around the densely populated Tokyo metropolitan area, home to about 37 million people, and growing opposition from residents has prompted a review of an industry the government is counting on to drive economic growth.

An action plan aimed partly at heading off disputes is due to be finalised by year-end. Industry group Japan Data Center Council, as well as Tokyo and several other local governments, have also drawn up best-practice guidelines this year as data centres have crept ever closer to homes.

DISASTER ZONE

In Tokyo’s Koto ward, near Tokyo Bay, Ayano Sasaki worries about what will happen once Singapore-based Empyrion Digital finishes its 51m data centre, due for completion in 2029.

Her apartment building stands 3.7m from the site of the planned facility, where 1.2 million litres of heavy oil - enough to fill three 25m pools - will be buried underground. The area is designated as both flood-prone and among the capital's highest earthquake-risk zones.

“It’s incredible that something like this can be built here without any special regulations,” said Sasaki, a 37-year-old nurse.

Residents in Koto have filed appeals with Tokyo demanding binding rules on noise, heat, fuel safety and the placement of data centres. The petitions are awaiting deliberation in the metropolitan assembly.

Empyrion referred questions about the data centre to local consulting firm USI Engineering, which said the site was chosen "after reviewing regulatory compliance, infrastructure conditions and environmental impact".

Consultancy JLL expects Japan's data centre market, measured by revenue, to grow to US$33.4 billion by 2030 from US$23.4 billion in 2024, representing average annual growth of 6.7 per cent.