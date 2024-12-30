South Korea orders air safety probe after the country's worst crash kills 179

SEOUL: South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok on Monday (Dec 30) ordered an emergency safety inspection of the country's entire airline operation system as investigators worked to identify victims and find what caused the country's deadliest air disaster.

The crash on Sunday killed 179 people when a Jeju Air jet belly-landed and skidded off the end of the runway, erupting in a fireball as it slammed into a wall at Muan International Airport. Two crew members were pulled out alive.

The top priority for now is identifying the victims, supporting their families and treating the two survivors, Choi told a disaster management meeting in Seoul.

"Even before the final results are out, we ask that officials transparently disclose the accident investigation process and promptly inform the bereaved families," he said.

"As soon as the accident recovery is conducted, the Transport Ministry is requested to conduct an emergency safety inspection of the entire aircraft operation system to prevent recurrence of aircraft accidents," he said.