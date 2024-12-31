South Korea starts releasing Jeju Air crash victims to families

MUAN, South Korea: South Korean authorities began releasing the bodies of plane crash victims to families on Tuesday (Dec 31), as investigators raced to determine why the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crash-landed and burst into flames.

US investigators, including from Boeing, arrived at the crash site in southwestern Muan, officials said, as South Korean authorities began assessing two black boxes retrieved from the burned-out wreckage of the aircraft.

The plane was carrying 181 people from Thailand to South Korea when it made a mayday call and belly-landed before crashing into a barrier and bursting into flames.

Everyone aboard Jeju Air Flight 2216 was killed, save two flight attendants pulled from the wreckage.

South Korea is observing seven days of mourning, with flags flying at half-mast.