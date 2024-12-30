Bird strikes a common hazard, but aviation experts say there’s more to Jeju Air crash

Investigators are examining a bird strike among the potential causes leading to South Korea’s worst aviation disaster in history.

Jeju Air flight 7C2216 crashed at Muan International Airport on Sunday (Dec 29), killing all but two of the 181 people onboard, when it touched down on its belly with no visible landing gear and skidded off the runway in a fiery explosion.

Minutes before the plane crashed, air traffic controllers warned of a bird strike and the pilot issued a “mayday” warning.

However, aviation experts are sceptical that a bird strike is the sole cause, warning that other factors likely contributed to the crash.

Matt Driskill, editor of the Asian Aviation magazine, said that while collisions between a plane in flight and birds are not uncommon, bird strikes are unlikely to affect the lowering of the landing gear.

“The mystery to me is … why the landing gear was not deployed. It looked like the nose gear was still contained within the fuselage,” he told CNA’s Asia First a day after the tragedy.

“This appears to be a very uncommon occurrence. Bird strikes affecting landing gear is something that I've never heard of.”