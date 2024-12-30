South Korea grieves after deadliest plane crash kills 179

He suffered multiple fractures, while the other crew member - a 25-year-old woman - injured her ankle and head, Yonhap reported.



Inside the airport terminal late Sunday, tearful family members gathered to wait for news.



An official called out the names of 65 victims who have been identified, with each name triggering fresh cries of grief.



Under floodlights, rescue workers used a giant yellow crane to lift the burned-out fuselage of the orange-and-white aircraft on the runway at Muan - some 288km southwest of Seoul.



Bits of plane seats and luggage were strewn across the field next to the runway, not far from the charred tail.