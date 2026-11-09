From affair allegations to Nvidia probe: How the Jensen Huang controversy unfolded
A timeline of key developments that thrust Nvidia’s chief executive into the spotlight - sparking an internal investigation and widespread online discussion.
SINGAPORE: Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang’s admission of infidelity sent the internet abuzz on Monday (Nov 9), with users reacting with shock and disbelief to stunning revelations about the tech billionaire’s private life.
Huang did not name the woman involved but she has been identified by the United States officials as Alice Huang, whom they say was working as a Chinese spy.
The US chipmaking giant announced on Sunday that it was launching an “independent investigation” into reports that its chief executive had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.
Here’s a timeline of how the controversy unfolded.
2023: Alice Huang’s links to Singapore firm Megaspeed
Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, became managing director of Singapore-based Megaspeed International in March 2023, when the company changed its name from 7Road International.
According to corporate records cited in an October 2025 report by The Business Times (BT), the company was first incorporated in Singapore in 2015.
Ownership was transferred to Huang Le Limited in March 2023, before changing hands again in November later that year, when it was acquired by the then newly incorporated Swiftdata.
Huang and another director, Cang Yang, both resigned as directors by Nov 10, 2023, BT said. Swiftdata subsequently became Megaspeed’s registered shareholder, with its owner, Tan Yong Pong, taking over as the company’s sole director.
The company describes itself on its website as a core business partner of Nvidia’s computing power cloud business in the Asia-Pacific region - and came under scrutiny after committing to buy US$2 billion worth of Nvidia chips.
Its LinkedIn profile lists offices in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, with between two and 10 employees.
It has since been investigated over suspicions that it helped Chinese technology firms circumvent US export controls on advanced artificial intelligence chips.
June 2024: Alice Huang spotted at Nvidia-related gathering in Taipei
Photos showed Alice Huang at a industry party with Jensen Huang back in June 2024 - during the Computex 2024 technology exhibition in Taipei.
The leather jacket-clad Nvidia boss was seen seated next to a long-haired woman in jewellery, believed to be Alice Huang.
Alice Huang and Jensen Huang are not related.
Huang delivered a marquee keynote address at the event on Jun 2, 2024, at the National Taiwan University Sports Center.
It remains unclear when the two first met or when their reported personal relationship began.
May 2025: Pair seen together at Taipei dinner
The following year, Huang was seen at a dinner party in Taipei hosted by the Nvidia chief at a Chinese restaurant in Taipei during the Computex technology exhibition, according to AFP.
Huang, who was wearing a pink dress, mingled with other attendees.
“At one point, Jensen Huang can be seen putting his arm around Alice Huang as she kisses him on the right cheek, press livestreams show,” the AFP report said, adding that Huang was later seen following the Nvidia chief re-entering the restaurant after talking to journalists outside, “running her fingers down his lower back”.
“They later leave the restaurant in the same car,” AFP said.
Oct 29, 2026: US investigation reported, Huang defends business dealings
The New York Times (NYT) reported on Oct 29, 2026 that US authorities had investigated Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, “who had a close relationship with Jensen Huang” - over suspicions that she had been “passing intelligence to Beijing” and helped circumvent US restrictions on advanced AI chips.
“President Trump was briefed and took no action,” the NYT report said.
It also raised questions about Huang’s relationship with the Nvidia CEO.
Speaking to Bloomberg News on Oct 30, Jensen Huang described Nvidia’s dealings with Megaspeed as “normal and not unusual” and said that the company had checked that Megaspeed did not illegally divert Nvidia AI chips to China.
“We've studied all their deployments of our GPUs and counted every one,” Huang told Bloomberg - also describing his interactions with Alice Huang, who was “no longer with Megaspeed”, as typical of those with Chinese customers and executives.
Oct 30, 2026: WSJ reports intelligence allegations
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) published a report on Oct 30, alleging that Alice Huang was suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.
“Investigators believed the woman, Alice Huang, was recruited based on her relationship with Jensen Huang,” the WSJ report said, also attributing concerns about her relationship with Huang and alleged intelligence connections to Singapore officials.
China rejected the espionage allegations, describing them as unfounded.
During a routine press briefing on Nov 9, Chinese government officials dismissed allegations of Chinese espionage.
"The so-called allegations of Chinese espionage are entirely baseless and amount to nothing more than smears and attempts to discredit China," said Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Guo Jiakun.
Oct 31, 2026: Singapore rejects claims about investigations into Alice Huang
The Singapore government rejected claims that its officials had expressed concerns over Alice Huang's close ties to Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and her alleged links to Chinese intelligence, or that authorities had separately investigated her ties to China.
“We would like to make clear that neither the Singapore Government nor its officials said this. And there were no such investigations conducted in respect of Alice Huang,” it said in a statement issued on Oct 31, clarifying its response to WSJ.
It also added that police investigations into Megaspeed “are ongoing”.
“Singapore holds a zero-tolerance stance towards such offences and will act resolutely against those - whether businesses or individuals - who violate our laws, and safeguard Singapore’s integrity as a trusted global financial and business hub underpinned by the rule of law,” the statement read.
A day earlier, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said investigations were still ongoing and it was unable to comment further at this point.
“Singapore does not implement unilateral export controls imposed by foreign jurisdictions,” SPF said in a statement on Oct 30, adding that all companies operating in Singapore are expected to take into account other countries’ regulations, including export controls, in their international business activities.
“At the same time, Singapore does not condone businesses deliberately using their association with Singapore to circumvent or violate other countries’ export controls,” the police said.
Nov 4-5, 2026: US lawmakers seek briefing from Nvidia CEO
Three senior Republican lawmakers requested a closed-door briefing from Jensen Huang over the reported intelligence allegations.
In a letter dated Nov 4, House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Brian Mast, House Select Committee on China chairman John Moolenaar and House Intelligence Committee chairman Eric Crawford asked Huang to appear before them on Nov 18.
According to Reuters, the lawmakers sought information about the allegations and Nvidia's procedures for protecting sensitive information from foreign intelligence operations.
Nvidia responded that its chief executive regularly meets customers and business leaders worldwide, and that its cloud customers in Asia receive ordinary business information rather than sensitive trade secrets or information affecting US national security.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sent a shock message to employees on Sunday (Nov 8), stating that he had been unfaithful to his wife. "My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," he wrote.
Nov 8, 2026: Huang admits infidelity
In a bombshell message to Nvidia employees, Huang admitted that he had been “unfaithful” to his wife.
“My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” he said, adding that he takes “full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused” and “accepts the criticism that comes with it”.
His admission follows reports about his alleged relationship with Alice Huang, although he does not identify her in the message.
Huang also added that he remains “fully committed to NVIDIA” and “supports the independent investigation”.
“I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America’s national security,” Huang said.
“My family bears no responsibility for my choices. I do. Please give them privacy.”
Nov 8, 2026: Nvidia announces independent investigation
Following Huang’s admission, Nvidia announced that its board was launching an independent investigation into reports that its chief executive was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.
The company said a committee of independent directors, supported by external legal counsel, will oversee the inquiry.
It also stressed that it has no reason to believe company secrets or US national security have been compromised, but says the investigation will examine all available information.
Nov 9, 2026: Reactions pour in
News of Huang's admission sparked widespread discussion online.
In China, social media discussion centred on the affair itself - dominating sites and threads - with many users expressing shock and surprise over the Nvidia chief executive’s private life.
US President Donald Trump has also weighed in, describing Huang as an “honorable guy” who had “done an amazing job for our country”.
Trump also told reporters that he had not discussed the allegations with Huang.
“I have not spoken to him about it,” Trump said.
“I just know he's a fine person, but you never know what is going on,” he added.
When asked whether Huang should stay on, Trump said: “I think so. Oh yeah, sure.”
The controversy also weighed on Nvidia shares, which fell in out-of-hours trading on Monday.
The fallout also extended to South Korea, where Madison Huang, Huang's daughter and an Nvidia executive, cancelled a planned visit to Seoul for an Nvidia conference that was set to begin on Monday, according to companies she had been scheduled to meet.
Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, said he does not believe that Huang, the “godfather of AI”, would be replaced.
“If we genuinely thought he was going to step down ... the stock would be down - it would be an absolute bloodbath, to be honest,” Weston told Reuters.