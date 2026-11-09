From affair allegations to Nvidia probe: How the Jensen Huang controversy unfolded

SINGAPORE: Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang’s admission of infidelity sent the internet abuzz on Monday (Nov 9), with users reacting with shock and disbelief to stunning revelations about the tech billionaire’s private life.

Huang did not name the woman involved but she has been identified by the United States officials as Alice Huang, whom they say was working as a Chinese spy.

The US chipmaking giant announced on Sunday that it was launching an “independent investigation” into reports that its chief executive had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

Here’s a timeline of how the controversy unfolded.