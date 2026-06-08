From barbecue diplomacy to AI deals: Five takeaways from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s Asia tour

SINGAPORE: For three weeks, Jensen Huang has been hard to miss.

From late-night Korean barbecue dinners to baseball pitches and packed keynote halls, the Nvidia CEO’s swing through China, Taiwan and South Korea drew crowds more akin to a pop star than a tech executive.

But beneath the buzz, the trip revealed something more consequential - a glimpse into how Nvidia plans to entrench itself at the heart of the global artificial intelligence economy.

As his visit draws to a close on Monday (Jun 8), CNA looks at five takeaways from Huang's Asia tour - and what they signal for the company's next moves.