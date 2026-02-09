Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 20 years jail in national security trial

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's most vocal China critic, media tycoon Jimmy Lai, was sentenced on Monday (Feb 9) to 20 years in jail, ending the city's biggest national security case, which drew international concern about the city's freedoms and autonomy.

Lai's sentence on two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and one for publishing seditious materials ends a legal saga that has spanned nearly five years.

Lai, founder of the feisty but shuttered Apple Daily newspaper, was first arrested in August 2020 and was convicted last year.

His 20-year sentence was within the harshest penalty "band" for offences of a "grave nature" and is the most severe punishment meted out yet, the three national security judges said.

Lai's sentence was enhanced by the fact that he was the "mastermind" and driving force behind "persistent" foreign collusion conspiracies, the judges said.

They cited prosecution evidence that the conspiracies had sought sanctions, blockades and other hostile acts from the US and other countries while involving a web of individuals, including Apple Daily staff, activists and foreigners.

Besides Lai, six former senior Apple Daily staffers, an activist and a paralegal were sentenced to jail terms ranging between six and 10 years.

"In the present case, Lai was no doubt the mastermind of all three conspiracies charged and therefore he warrants a heavier sentence," the judges said. "As regards the others, it is difficult to distinguish their relative culpability."

The 78-year-old, a British citizen, has denied all the charges against him, saying in court he is a "political prisoner" facing persecution from Beijing.

The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, under China's state council, said in a statement the sentence "is a solemn and powerful declaration that whoever dares to challenge the law on safeguarding national security will be severely punished".

Hong Kong's leader John Lee said it upholds the rule of law and gratified the public, saying "Jimmy Lai's crimes are heinous and utterly unforgivable".

Lai's plight has been criticised by global leaders, including US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, spotlighting a years-long national security crackdown in the China-ruled Asian financial hub, following mass pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Those concerns reflected in part Lai's long-standing international profile as a pro-democracy critic of China's Communist Party leadership and his extensive political connections, particularly among US Republicans - ties that prosecutors cited during the case.

At the height of the protests in July 2019, Lai met then-US Vice President Mike Pence and then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington.

Beijing in 2020 imposed the national security law upon Hong Kong, saying it was necessary to stabilise the city after months of sometimes violent unrest.