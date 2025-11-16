K-pop star Nana subdues home intruder

SEOUL: K-pop star Nana helped overpower a home intruder and is recovering in hospital after suffering injuries during the tussle, South Korean police said on Sunday (Nov 16).

The intruder, a man in his 30s, broke into the K-pop star's home early on Saturday, before being taken down by Nana with the help of her mother and arrested.

The 34-year-old celebrity and her mother, who suffered serious injuries and lost consciousness, are being treated in hospital, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

The intruder broke into Nana's residence in the suburbs of Seoul to steal valuables, a detective at the Guri Police Station told AFP.

"She and her mother overpowered the intruder, a man in his 30s, in a physical struggle, resulting in his arrest," the investigator said.

The suspect is in custody on charges of aggravated robbery, he added.

Nana, whose real name is Im Jin-ah, is a singer-turned-actress with a strong fan base who first rose to prominence as part of Orange Caramel, a sub-unit of the girl group After School. The trio's music video for Catallena has more than 35 million views on YouTube.

"Nana also sustained physical injuries while trying to escape the dangerous situation," Yonhap news agency reported.

"The mother has regained consciousness, and both of them are currently in need of treatment and complete rest."

Nana's agency has not responded to AFP's request for comment.

Nana debuted in 2009 as a member of After School before transitioning into acting, landing several leading roles in television dramas.