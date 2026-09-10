North Korea leader's daughter believed to have younger sibling: Seoul

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's daughter and apparent successor is believed to have a younger sibling, South Korea's spy agency said on Thursday (Sep 10), offering a more detailed view of the ruling family's line of succession.

Seoul's spy agency has previously said Kim is thought to have three children, but some uncertainty remains on the number of offspring as well as the order of their birth.

The Kim dynasty is now in its third generation ruling the closed-off nation, and the current leader's children would be potentially poised to take over one day.

Kim's daughter, Kim Ju Ae, was first introduced to the public in 2022 when she accompanied her father to the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Seoul had initially indicated that Kim and his wife Ri Sol Ju had their first child, a boy, in 2010, and that Kim Ju Ae was their second child.

But in 2023, Seoul's unification minister said that the government was "unable to confirm" the existence of the son.

The child described Thursday by South Korea's spy agency would be the youngest.

"The National Intelligence Service currently assesses that Kim Ju Ae is being groomed as the successor and understands she has a younger sibling of unknown gender," the agency said, reaffirming its conclusion on succession.