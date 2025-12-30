North Korea's Kim says new rocket system can 'annihilate the enemy'

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un toured a factory making new multiple rocket launchers and hailed the weapons systems' ability to "annihilate the enemy", state media reported Tuesday (Dec 30).

Kim's visit to the factory was reported a day after Pyongyang said it had carried out a test-fire of two strategic long-range cruise missiles in a show of "combat readiness" against foreign threats.

Accompanied by top officials from North Korea's missile programme, Kim said the new weapons system would serve as his military's "main strike means", according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

He said the new multiple rocket system was a "super-powerful weapon system as it can annihilate the enemy through sudden precise strike with high accuracy and devastating power", KCNA said.

The system would be "used in large quantities for concentrated attack in military operations", KCNA added.

State media images showed Kim standing next to the massive new missile systems in a vast factory.