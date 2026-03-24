Kim Jong Un says North Korea’s nuclear status is irreversible, threatens South Korea

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country would permanently strengthen its nuclear forces and treat South Korea as its most hostile state, as he set out policy priorities in a speech to parliament, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday (Mar 24).

Kim said Pyongyang's status as a nuclear-armed state was irreversible and expanding a "self-defensive nuclear deterrent" was essential to national security, regional stability and economic development.

He rejected the idea that nuclear disarmament could be exchanged for economic benefits or security guarantees, saying North Korea had already proven that maintaining nuclear forces while pursuing development was the correct strategic choice.

Nuclear weapons had deterred war and allowed the state to focus resources on economic growth, construction and living standards, he said in the address on Monday to the Supreme People's Assembly, the communist-run country's legislature.

Kim accused the United States and its allies of destabilising the region by deploying strategic nuclear assets near the Korean peninsula, but said North Korea no longer viewed itself as a country under threat and possessed the power to threaten others if necessary.

Kim said South Korea had been "recognised as the most hostile state" and warned Seoul that any attempt to infringe on North Korea's sovereignty would be met "mercilessly without hesitation or restraint".