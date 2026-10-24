Kim Jong Un tells North Korean army units to prepare for 'new-era military build-up'
"Let us build the strongest army and speed up a military revolution in our style", the North Korean leader said.
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for the country's army companies to be turned into elite, self-sufficient combat units during a two-day meeting of company commanders in Pyongyang, state media KCNA said on Saturday (Oct 24).
The event underscored Kim's consistent policy priority of strengthening the military.
In a speech at a conference of company commanders for North Korea's Army on October 22-23, which KCNA said was the first military-wide gathering since the Ninth Congress of North Korea's ruling party in February, Kim called for every company to fully prepare so that "the goal of the new-era military build-up" can be achieved.
"Let us build the strongest army and speed up a military revolution in our style", Kim said.
During the Ninth Congress of North Korea's ruling party in February, which sets the country's direction for the next five years, Kim called for stronger conventional armed forces as well as reaffirming efforts to develop nuclear weapons and missiles.
CHINA VISIT
Kim arrived in Dandong, China, on Saturday on a visit to the neighbouring country via a newly opened bridge, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing a South Korea government source.
A spokesperson for South Korea's Unification Ministry did not have an immediate comment. China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
China and North Korea officially opened their most significant land border crossing in Dandong this month, aiming to rejuvenate trade and commerce after years of strained ties and pandemic-related disruptions.
Kim's last known visit to China was in September 2025, to attend the 80th Victory Day celebrations in Beijing, when he held a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi made a state visit to North Korea in June, in a sign of improving ties.
US President Donald Trump has been eager to jump-start talks with North Korea, but United States and South Korean officials see fading chances of him meeting Kim this year, Reuters reported on Friday.
China hosts a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum next month in Shenzhen, which Trump is expected to attend.