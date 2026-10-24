Kim Jong Un tells North Korean army units to prepare for 'new-era military build-up'

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for the country's army companies to be turned into elite, self-sufficient combat units during a two-day meeting of company commanders in Pyongyang, state media KCNA said on Saturday (Oct 24).

The event underscored Kim's consistent policy priority of strengthening the military.

In a speech at a conference of company commanders for North Korea's Army on October 22-23, which KCNA said was the first military-wide gathering since the Ninth Congress of North Korea's ruling party in February, Kim called for every company to fully prepare so that "the goal of the new-era military build-up" can be achieved.

"Let us build the strongest army and speed up a military revolution in our style", Kim said.

During the Ninth Congress of North Korea's ruling party in February, which sets the country's direction for the next five years, Kim called for stronger conventional armed forces as well as reaffirming efforts to develop nuclear weapons and missiles.

CHINA VISIT

Kim arrived in Dandong, China, on Saturday on a visit to the neighbouring country via a newly opened bridge, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing a South Korea government source.

A spokesperson for South Korea's Unification Ministry did not have an immediate comment. China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.