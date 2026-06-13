Taiwan opposition leader seeks to ease Washington's concerns over China stance during US trip

WASHINGTON: The leader of Taiwan's main opposition party said on Friday (Jun 12) that she had used a visit to the United States to correct "many misunderstandings" about her pro-engagement approach to China, amid strong criticism from hawks in Washington.

Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan's largest opposition party, has been on a two-week US trip following her April visit to China, where she met President Xi Jinping.

She told reporters she had met nine members of the US Congress from committees dealing with finance, defence and foreign affairs, as well as academics and representatives of think tanks.

She said there were "many misunderstandings" about the KMT's approach.

Cheng's party, which along with its small ally the Taiwan People's Party has a majority in parliament, has faced sharp criticism in Washington for cutting by a third government plans to spend an extra US$40 billion on arms.

Taiwan’s opposition-controlled legislature last month passed a US$25 billion special defence budget to fund major US arms purchases, down from the original $40 billion proposed.

China hawks say the spending is essential to strengthen Taiwan's defences, with Republican Senator Dan Sullivan warning that the KMT was "playing with fire”.

Speaking in Chinese, Cheng said she believed her meetings had allowed her interlocutors to see "the real KMT and the real me", adding in English that she was "honest and candid … and they can tell it when they meet me in person".

She said US think-tank experts had suggested that the KMT should be more proactive in proposing its own defence spending legislation and added that the party was seriously considering this.

“To initiate the dialogue cross-strait with Xi Jinping doesn’t mean that we will give up the deterrence strength in Taiwan, and, of course, it doesn’t mean that we will compromise or give up our democracy and freedom,” Cheng said, dismissing accusations that she was doing Beijing's bidding.

Beijing claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control.

The US is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself and has traditionally been its most important international backer and arms supplier, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties.

Cheng praised both US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi, welcoming their summit last month as contributing to peace and stability.

She declined to comment on Trump's remark after meeting Xi that a pending US$14 billion US arms sale to Taiwan was a "very good negotiating chip", words that caused alarm in Taipei.

She said the issue had not come up in her Washington meetings.

She added that KMT is committed to the defence of Taiwan but that peace is possible by taking permanent secession off the table.

She also said that she shares common ground with Trump, who said after his May trip to Beijing that he was not “looking to have somebody go independent” or fight a war thousands of miles away.