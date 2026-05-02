Korean Air bans roosters on US-Philippine routes amid cockfighting outcry

MANILA: Animal rights advocates were crowing on Saturday (May 2) after Korean Air banned transporting roosters on flights from the United States to the Philippines, which has a huge cockfighting industry.

Filipinos wager tens of millions of dollars daily by some industry estimates as they watch two roosters armed with metal spurs fight to the death in clashes that can end in less than a minute.

The United States is an important source of roosters for these fights, according to activists as well as local breeder Eduardo Eugenio, who told AFP shutting down US imports would have a "huge impact".

The South Korean carrier said in a statement sent to AFP on Saturday that it had "suspended the transportation of roosters of all ages on routes from the United States to the Philippines".

"Korean Air is committed to the lawful and safe transport of live animals, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations," it added.

US campaigner Animal Wellness Action said Korean Air was "in our estimation, the biggest global air carrier of illegally trafficked fighting birds".

The company did not specifically mention cockfighting roosters in its statement, but animal rights groups said the ban was the result of their campaigning against what they describe as a cruel sport.