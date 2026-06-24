One fought for the South, one for the North. Both are still living the Korean War

SEOUL: When Lee Seon-woo arrived at Incheon International Airport in 2006, he heard something he had not heard in more than half a century – his own name being called by his country.

The former South Korean prisoner of war had spent 53 years trapped in North Korea after being captured during the Korean War.

Returning home should have been the end of his ordeal. Instead, it marked the beginning of another painful chapter – one shaped by loss, separation and unanswered longing.

Now aged 95, Lee lives quietly in South Korea, still carrying the scars of a conflict that began 76 years ago.

In the early hours of Jun 25, 1950, North Korean forces launched a surprise attack across the 38th Parallel, triggering the war with the South. Millions were killed or displaced in the years that followed, with families separated and communities destroyed.

While the fighting ended with an armistice on Jul 27, 1953, no peace treaty was ever signed, meaning both Koreas are still technically at war.

TOO LATE A HOMECOMING

For many who lived through the conflict, the war never truly ended.

Lee was 21 and serving as a South Korean soldier when Chinese forces captured him in Gangwon province on Jul 14, 1953, just 13 days before the armistice took effect.

He ended up losing three fingers in combat.