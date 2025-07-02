'A taste of China': Luckin Coffee’s US debut draws cheers from Chinese media and consumers

BEIJING/WASHINGTON: Once dismissed as a cheap imitation of Starbucks, China’s Luckin Coffee has not only overtaken its American rival on home turf - it is now expanding into the US, opening its first two stores in New York this week.

News of Luckin’s US store openings has been met with a wave of congratulatory messages and excitement on Chinese social media, with many celebrating the company’s global expansion against the backdrop of the US-China tariff war.

“This is great. Luckin has gone (truly) global,” wrote a user by the handle Coffee Yi on the popular Sina Weibo microblogging site. “Americans are going to pay (what we pay) in yuan for good coffee,” said another.

On Instagram, users and influencers showed off free Luckin tote bags which were given out to promote the launch of its New York City storefronts and drinks that were priced as low as 99 cents.

“I love their iced coconut coffee and velvet latte drinks,” said a customer who visited a newly-opened Luckin branch on Sixth Avenue.

“Please open a store in California and bring your global ambassador Liu Yifei,” said another customer, referring to the Wuhan-born Chinese American actress best known for her role in Disney’s 2020 live-action film Mulan.