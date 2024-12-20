What challenges lie ahead for Macao as it marks 25 years of Chinese rule?

MACAO: Macao native Yuen Tin Yau has been handmaking and selling the traditional dragon’s beard candy for more than 40 years.

The 77-year-old remains proud of his product, which is made of maltose and flour with fillings like peanuts and sesame. The snack has been inscribed on the list of Macao’s Intangible Cultural Heritage since 2020.

But the elderly owner of Yau Kei Candy has not found it easy to sustain his business.

“In terms of sales volume, before COVID-19 of course it was so much better. After COVID-19, it went down quite a lot … at least more than 10 per cent,” he told CNA.

This was a result of a dip in the number of tourists to the special Chinese administrative region, which has been looking at how to tackle such challenges.

It comes as the city on Friday (Dec 20) marks 25 years since it returned to China in 1999, after more than 400 years of being ruled by the Portuguese.