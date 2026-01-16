Hundreds of firefighters tackle blaze in deprived area of South Korea's Gangnam district

SEOUL: Nearly 300 ⁠South Korean firefighters were deployed on Friday (Jan 16) to fight a major fire in a deprived area of the upmarket Gangnam district of southern Seoul, a fire ‍official said.

No casualties ⁠had ‍been reported so far, but 47 residents were evacuated, an official at ⁠the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters said by telephone.

About 110 people were living in ‍the affected area, Yonhap News ⁠reported, ‍citing fire officials.

The blaze broke out at about 5.10am (4.10am, Singapore time) and authorities later raised the fire alert to the second-highest level, with firefighters concerned it might spread to ⁠a nearby mountain, the fire official said.

Photographs from the scene showed a towering column of black smoke hanging over the ‍area, as elderly residents wearing face masks evacuated.

"I was asleep until a neighbour called saying there was a fire. I ran out and saw the flames already spreading," said Kim Ok-im, 69, who said she had lived in the area for nearly 30 years.

"A few years ago, a flood swept everything away, and now it feels like fire will take the rest," she said, adding that she was worried about where she could live if her ‌home was destroyed.

A total of 85 fire trucks were sent to ‌the scene, but officials could not send a helicopter due to haze ‍and ‌fine dust shrouding the city, she said.