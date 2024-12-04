What is martial law in South Korea and how has it been used?

It came as a shock both domestically and abroad when Yoon Suk Yeol, the president of South Korea, declared martial law on Dec 3.

But the country has a history of martial law and military rule. In this case, the effort to suspend civilian government proved short-lived. After South Korea’s parliament voted to demand the lifting of martial law, Yoon said he would comply just hours after making his initial announcement.

Here’s a quick primer on the history.

When was martial law last used in South Korea?

Martial law was last introduced on Oct 27, 1979 by Prime Minister Choi Kyu-hah following the assassination of President Park Chung-hee, who had seized power in a military coup in 1961.

Under pressure from a group of military leaders led by General Chun Doo-hwan, Choi, by now the president, extended martial law into 1980 and banned political parties, sparking a backlash by pro-democracy forces. Hundreds of people died in a deadly crackdown before martial law was lifted in 1981 following a referendum.

Political parties were again permitted to function and in 1987 other civil rights were restored, producing a period of democracy that had prevailed up until the current president made his martial law declaration in an emergency national address televised live.