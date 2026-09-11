Micron's Taiwan workers to get rewards worth up to 68 months of pay

TAIPEI: Micron Technology said on Friday (Sep 11) its direct labour employees in Taiwan would receive bonuses equaling 35 to 68 months of pay for fiscal 2026, with minimum cash compensation of NT$1.7 million (US$53,809.39), after the US chipmaker enjoyed what it described as an extraordinary year.

Micron said the payouts to the employees, including operators, technicians and shift engineers, were its strongest ever and that more than 60,000 employees globally will receive fiscal 2026 rewards.

The announcement comes after unions representing around two-thirds of Micron's workforce in Taiwan signalled widespread support among members for a strike. The unions did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The rewards include a NT$1 million (US$31,652.58) cash bonus for Taiwan employees, who joined before Aug 29, 2025, for fiscal 2026, the US memory maker said.

For entry-level engineers, total rewards average NT$3.4 million, including an average of NT$2.9 million in cash compensation, with the remainder comprising equity at grant value, the company said.

Every employee will also receive an annual equity grant, Micron said.