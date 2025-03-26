Q&A with Mongolia's deputy prime minister on its green energy push

Q. Mongolia is positioning itself as an emerging provider of minerals to attract foreign investors and boost renewable energy development. Why is Mongolia actively pursuing an energy push?

We are a country of renewable energy and we have (the resources). At this moment, we are having discussions on how to invest in the energy sector in Mongolia.

At the same time, artificial intelligence is taking place. Every country is putting in efforts into that and investing a lot. AI has actually increased the demand for energy by having data centres. (Mongolia) has a lot of energy at very cheap (prices).

(Mongolia) is next to China, and China has a lot of demand for minerals. We have a lot of minerals including copper, gold mining and iron ore, etc.

Now, this is the time we are actually opening up our energy sector and that's why we are (encouraging) businesses (to invest) in energy, which is profitable and at the same time, (there’s) no risk.

Q. Hong Kong is encouraging foreign investors to come and expand their activities. Why do you believe that Hong Kong still has opportunities to offer?

Hong Kong is geographically a very good hub and also, pretty often, doing business is quite easy.

Also, the Chinese market is next to Hong Kong as well. So it's also pretty amazing for the investors’ side.

So now, (with) the trade war going on … I think that Asia Pacific (and the) East Asian regions need to get together to face the challenges.

Hong Kong and Singapore would be good destinations.