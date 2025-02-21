Myanmar returns 300 more Chinese scam centre workers

BANGKOK: Myanmar handed over 300 Chinese scam centre workers to be repatriated through Thailand on Friday (Feb 21), as authorities intensify a crackdown on the illegal operations.

Thousands of foreigners are expected to be sent home from scam compounds in Myanmar over the coming weeks, with the first batch already flown out on Thursday.

The compounds are run by criminal gangs and staffed by foreigners, many of whom say they were trafficked and forced to swindle people around the world in protracted internet scams.

Myanmar's junta said in a statement that a second group of 300 Chinese nationals was handed over on Friday via the Thailand-Myanmar Friendship Bridge 2 at the Thai border town of Mae Sot.

The statement also said the junta has been working "to identify, arrest, and take action on foreigners who are involved in online scam centres and those who are behind it".

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun hailed the "thunder-style cooperation" between China, Myanmar and Thailand to tackle the scam centres.

"China and various countries are firmly determined to fight cross-border online gambling and telecom fraud and protect the lives and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens," Guo said.