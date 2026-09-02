China restores road access to Tibet disaster zone as search intensifies

BEIJING: China has fully reopened the only road leading to the Gyirong border crossing into Nepal a week after it was torn apart by catastrophic flooding, allowing heavy machinery to reach the core disaster zone for the first time.

Rescue teams worked around the clock to rebuild the G216 national highway after debris flows washed away sections of the road when a glacier collapse unleashed mudslides and floods through river systems on both sides of the China-Nepal border on Aug 26.

Before the road reopened on Wednesday (Sep 2), China had been airdropping equipment and supplies to frontline rescuers, while soldiers used life-detection equipment to search for the missing, according to state broadcaster CCTV.