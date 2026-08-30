China says 16 dead, 546 missing in Tibet mudslide: State media

BEIJING: China said the death toll from a mudslide that struck Tibet rose to 16 and 546 people were still missing, state media reported on Sunday (Aug 30), citing local officials.

A devastating, tsunami-like wall of water tore through the border region between Nepal and Tibet this week, sweeping away entire villages.

Figures from Nepal and from Chinese authorities in charge of Tibet put the total number of missing close to 3,000, with 691 bodies recovered.

Chinese authorities increased the death toll on their side of the border from seven to 16 on Sunday and said 546 people were still missing, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Of those missing, 261 were foreign nationals, CCTV said, including 104 from Nepal, 49 from India, 33 from Latvia, and 18 from the United States.

"Chinese authorities have notified the respective embassies and consulates of these countries in China," CCTV said, citing officials.