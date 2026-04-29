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New Zealand officials reject statue remembering Japan's sex slaves
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East Asia

New Zealand officials reject statue remembering Japan's sex slaves

New Zealand officials reject statue remembering Japan's sex slaves

The Statue of Peace, a bronze statue symbolising the victims of Japanese military sexual slavery ("comfort women") during World War II and installed in 2011 by a South Korean civic group, is seen surrounded by police fencing near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on Mar 19, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

29 Apr 2026 01:02PM
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WELLINGTON: New Zealand officials rejected on Wednesday (Apr 29) an application to install a statue commemorating so-called "comfort women" enslaved by Japan before and during World War II after Tokyo suggested it could harm diplomatic relations.

Japan forced up to 200,000 women from Korea, China and Southeast Asia into sexual slavery from 1932 until 1945 and the issue remains a sore point in Tokyo's relations with its neighbours.

The Korean Garden Trust had sought to install a statue honouring the survivors at Barry's Point Reserve in the Auckland suburb of Takapuna.

But after public consultation the Devonport-Takapuna Local Board declined an application to install the statue.

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"This was a difficult decision, and one we did not make lightly," board chair Trish Deans said.

"We carefully considered staff advice and the feedback received from the community through a formal consultation process."

Among the submissions was a letter from Japanese Ambassador Makoto Osawa, which claimed it could "cause division and conflict within New Zealand's wonderful multi-ethnic and multicultural society and between Japanese and Korean communities".

Wellington's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade also said the Japanese government had made "formal representations" about the proposed statue.

Deans said many submitters had supported the statue as an opportunity to learn and reflect on what happened during the war.

"We recognise the significance of the history the statue represents, and we acknowledge the survivors whose stories it seeks to honour," said Deans.

Source: AFP/ec

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