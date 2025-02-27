New Zealand raises China's surprise warship drills in high-level talks

BEIJING: New Zealand used high-level talks in Beijing to raise concerns about the surprise deployment of Chinese warships off its western coast, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said on Thursday (Feb 27).

Dozens of commercial flights were forced to divert last week when the vessels announced live firing drills underneath a busy flight path halfway between Australia and New Zealand.

Both nations have criticised China for springing the drills with little warning – Australian officials said a last-minute alert was broadcast on a channel unchecked by air controllers.

Peters said he raised "the failure to give us adequate notice" while meeting with China's top diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing on Wednesday.

"We did place on record our concern, and the expectation that we will have a better warning in the future," Peters told reporters after the meeting.

"I think it would be true to say that he took our concerns on board."

New Zealand also raised the importance of "international rules" underpinning "stability" in the region, Peters added in a statement released on Thursday.

"Our region and the world are facing a myriad of challenges, including increased tensions in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait."