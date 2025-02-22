New Zealand says Chinese naval vessel fires live rounds in new drill

WELLINGTON: A Chinese naval task force fired live rounds in a new offshore drill Saturday (Feb 22) after issuing a warning by radio broadcast, the New Zealand government said.

It was the Chinese warships' second drill in two days in international waters between New Zealand and Australia, forcing the authorities to scramble again to alert commercial airlines.

Australia and close ally New Zealand have been monitoring the three Chinese navy vessels - a frigate, a cruiser and a supply tanker - since they were spotted off Australia's shores last week.

Personnel on a New Zealand naval frigate "observed live rounds being fired from the Zunyi's main gun, as would be expected during the course of such an exercise", New Zealand Defence Minister Judith Collins' office said in a statement.

The three Chinese ships were in international waters in the Tasman Sea at the time, her office said.

"As happened yesterday, the Chinese Task Group advised via radio channels of its intent to conduct live firing," it said.

"Defence is working with the NZ Civil Aviation Authority to ensure all aircraft are notified. The safety of all people, aircraft and vessels in the area remains our paramount concern."

New Zealand said its concerns over notification times and best practice would be "communicated appropriately".

Australia said Saturday it had not yet received a satisfactory explanation from Beijing for Friday's drill, in which the warships broadcast a "disconcerting" live-fire warning that forced commercial flights to change course.

In Friday's exercise, "no weapon firings were heard or seen" from the Chinese task force despite it temporarily deploying a floating firing target, Canberra said.

China had abided by international law but did not follow best practice of giving 12-24 hours' notice, and Canberra had raised this with Beijing, Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong had also discussed it directly with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Johannesburg.

Beijing has described Friday's manoeuvres as training exercises that were "safe, standard and professional" and in line with international law, without commenting on whether live ammunition was used.