Nine dead in Taiwan hospital blaze: Fire agency

TAIPEI: Nine people died on Thursday (Oct 3) after a fire ripped through a hospital in southern Taiwan, the island's fire agency said.

The blaze in Pingtung County was reported at around 7.40am, and was put out shortly after 1pm, according to an online post by the fire agency.

Eight victims were confirmed dead after being taken away for treatment, and another was later found dead at the scene, the agency said.

The fire broke out the same day that Typhoon Krathon made landfall in the island's south, although Taiwanese authorities did not link the two.

Krathon forced schools and offices to shut for a second day amid strong winds and heavy rain that have left two dead and more than 100 injured.