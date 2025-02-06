No sign of driver 8 days after truck fell into Japan sinkhole

WHAT HAPPENED

The incident has captured national attention since the sinkhole suddenly appeared in Yashio, just northeast of Tokyo, during the morning rush hour on Jan 28.

The hole, which was initially estimated to be about 10m wide and 5m deep, has now expanded to 40m across, almost the length of an Olympic swimming pool, after it merged with another cave-in nearby. It has since been filled with sewage and debris.

Emergency rescuers have strived in vain to reach the truck driver since the incident occurred.

According to media reports, Yashio fire department official Yoshifumi Hashiguchi said the man was last heard responding to rescuers on the afternoon of the incident.

Contact was lost after the truck became further buried under soil and debris, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

The authorities have tried to lift the truck with cranes, but they could only recover the loading platform, leaving behind the cabin where the driver is believed to be trapped.

Officials have also tried without success to remove sediment and dig him out.

The operation has been aggravated by the inner walls of the hole - now around 15m deep, according to an earlier NHK report - continuing to erode, preventing rescue workers from staying inside it for long.

The country's Land, Infrastructure and Transport Ministry has ordered a nationwide inspection of sewer systems.

Most of Japan’s main public infrastructure was built during the rapid economic growth of the 1960s and 1970s. The sewage pipe in Yashiro is about 40 years old.