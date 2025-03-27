North Korea leader Kim Jong Un supervises test of AI suicide drones: State media

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of suicide drones with artificial intelligence (AI) and said unmanned control and AI capability must be the top priorities in modern arms development, state media reported on Thursday (Mar 27).

Kim also inspected new upgraded reconnaissance drones that are capable of detecting various tactical targets and enemy activities on land and at sea, KCNA state news agency said.

"The field of unmanned equipment and artificial intelligence should be top-prioritised and developed in modernising the armed forces," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

He stressed the importance of promoting a concerted longer-term national programme to be at the forefront of accelerating competition of intelligent unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for military use, KCNA said.

Kim separately inspected newly developed equipment for reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, electronic jamming and attack systems, KCNA said.