North Korea touts BBQ restaurant boom, but sceptics dismiss it as propaganda

The openings mirror the spread of other leisure initiatives like waterparks, coffee bars, and high-end malls. While Kim has not yet been pictured at these openings, they are usually attended by high-level local officials.

"I think it's a way of showing all these nice things ... they're coming to people outside of Pyongyang, too," Silberstein said.

The restaurants may be further evidence that some North Koreans, especially in trade and construction, are benefiting from growing ties with Russia, said Hazel Smith, professorial research associate in Korean Studies at the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies.

But "this is not a sign that you've got a thriving economy - it's a sign that some people at the moment are able to get by and afford to go out and have a meal now and then," she said.

North Korea's economy grew 3.5 per cent in 2025, a third straight year above 3 per cent, South Korea's central bank said in July.

FOOD STRUGGLES

During the 1990s famine, the state's food distribution system collapsed and hundreds of thousands of people died, pushing North Koreans toward private markets to survive.

Semi-private markets and support from China and Russia have since brought more stability, analysts say. Meat imports from China more than quadrupled between 2023 and 2025 to nearly US$39 million, according to UN Comtrade data.

Joung Eun-lee, director of the North Korean Research Division at the South Korean government-funded Korea Institute for National Unification, says the rising imports show domestic production can not meet demand.

The state media coverage of restaurant openings serves as a "powerful form of propaganda", she said.

Kim has urged cadres to improve domestic livestock production, but food supply is believed to remain precarious. The UN World Food Programme estimated that 10.7 million people, more than 40 per cent of the North Korean population, were undernourished in 2022.

Lee Ae-Ran, who defected from North Korea in 1997, said beef was very hard to obtain because cows were reserved as working animals on farms. She remembers eating once at a Pyongyang duck bulgogi restaurant where patrons had to pay in foreign currency.

Lee now runs a North Korean restaurant in Seoul. She said the openings likely serve as propaganda projecting prosperity.

"In North Korea, high-end restaurants are only for special classes of people," she said.