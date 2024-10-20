North Korea calls new US-led sanctions monitoring team 'unlawful'

North Korea's top diplomat on Sunday (Oct 20) criticised a new sanctions monitoring team led by the United States as "unlawful and illegitimate", warning countries involved in the entity would face a "dear price".

The 11-member team was named earlier this month after Russia in March vetoed the renewal of a panel of UN experts monitoring international sanctions on North Korea, imposed for its banned nuclear and weapons programmes.

Since the Russian veto, South Korea and its allies have worked to apply different methods to monitor sanctions, leading to the formation of the new group - which includes the United States and Japan.

Such a monitoring mechanism is "utterly unlawful and illegitimate", North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency on Sunday.

"Its existence itself constitutes a denial of the UN Charter," he said.

The criticism comes on the heels of a report by the South's spy agency that North Korea had sent a "large-scale" troop deployment to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, with 1,500 special forces already training in Russia.

Seoul also claims that Pyongyang has been shipping arms to Moscow to use against Kyiv.

Choe did not address the alleged deployment in the Sunday statement, while Pyongyang has previously denied any sanctions-busting weapons trade with Russia.