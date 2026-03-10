North Korea and China to resume passenger train service after six-year gap

SEOUL: South Korea's Unification Ministry said on Tuesday (Mar 10) that passenger train services between Pyongyang and Beijing are set to resume this week, marking the end of a six-year suspension caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resumption restores a critical transport link between North Korea and its primary economic ally, after years of strict border closures that began in early 2020.

China's state railway told the Yonhap News Agency that the Pyongyang-Beijing train will begin the round-trip service on Mar 12, operating four times a week.

Only the last two carriages will initially carry passengers, mainly diplomats or others on official business, with ticket sales to the general public possible if seats are available, Yonhap quoted a railway official as saying.

North Korea remains closed to most foreign tourism, with limited exceptions largely for Russian tour groups under restricted arrangements, according to travel agencies organising trips to the country.

Before the pandemic, Chinese visitors made up the largest share of foreign tourists to North Korea, the agencies said.

Tour organisers said on Monday that North Korea had cancelled next month's Pyongyang Marathon for unspecified reasons. The race is one of the few events that has been open to international participants in the isolated state.