North Korea says Xi's visit produced 'far-reaching blueprint' for ties

As part of the visit, Xi and Kim toured the Central Cadres Training School of the Workers' Party, where they discussed the training of party officials and planted a commemorative tree, before visiting the Friendship Tower memorial honouring Chinese soldiers who fought in the Korean War.

Kim later hosted Xi and their wives for a luncheon before accompanying the Chinese leader to the airport for his departure.

Following his trip, Xi sent Kim a letter of gratitude, in which he said the two leaders "made an in-depth exchange of views on the issues of mutual interest and achieved a series of important common understanding", according to KCNA.



The talks, Xi wrote to Kim, "showed the firm determination of both sides to add lustre to the traditional friendship, promote development and prosperity together and defend peace and stability in the region and the rest of the world", the KCNA dispatch said.

Kim, whose country has been historically reliant on China, has drawn closer to Moscow in recent years while expanding his country's nuclear weapons programme.

He boosted an alliance with Putin after sending troops to fight alongside Russian forces against Ukraine.

But China, Washington's chief geopolitical rival, has been North Korea's main trading partner by far for decades and a key source of diplomatic and economic support for a country hit by international sanctions.

Xi's trip comes just weeks after he held talks with Trump, during which the White House said the leaders "confirmed their shared goal to denuclearise North Korea".