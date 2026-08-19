Logo
Logo

East Asia

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong denies Zelenskyy's claim on additional troops deployment
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong denies Zelenskyy's claim on additional troops deployment

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong denies Zelenskyy's claim on additional troops deployment

Soldiers at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Oct 12, 2020. (File photo: AP/Jon Chol Jin)

19 Aug 2026 10:14PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, sister of leader Kim Jong Un, on Wednesday (Aug 19) denied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's claim that Pyongyang plans to send up to 50,000 more troops to Russia to fight for its ally.

Kim Yo Jong, a top official in North Korea's ruling party, said in a statement published by state media KCNA that Zelenskiy's estimate was "groundless" and "a self-staged incident".

Zelenskiy made his claim in a post on X this month, and he called on South Korea to provide support for his country's air defences.

Kim Yo Jong said responsibility for the outbreak and for the prolongation of the Ukraine crisis lay entirely with the United States and the West.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

North Korea sent an estimated 14,000 soldiers to Russia's Kursk Region in 2024, under a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty agreed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's June 2024 visit to Pyongyang.

Pyongyang has also supplied Russia with millions of artillery and mortar rounds, ballistic missiles, long-range artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, according to Ukrainian and independent assessments.

Kim Yo Jong also said the United States' "hostile policy" towards North Korea hasn't changed despite President Donald Trump's order to substantially reduce US participation in joint military drills with South Korea.

She said that while the relationship between the leaders of the United States and North Korea was "truly great", Washington was still carrying out the drills with Seoul and threatening the national security of Pyongyang.

She added that she was unaware of any recent communications between the two countries' leaders. Trump said on Monday he had received a response from Kim after reducing the scale of the US drills with Seoul and calling North Korea "unthreatening and respectful".

Also read:

Source: Reuters/co

Related Topics

North Korea Russia Ukraine war Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement